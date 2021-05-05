FY2021 EPS Estimates for Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Kerry Group in a research note issued on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now forecasts that the company will earn $4.69 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.64. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kerry Group’s FY2022 earnings at $5.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.77 EPS.

Get Kerry Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KRYAY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kerry Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

OTCMKTS KRYAY opened at $131.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 0.66. Kerry Group has a 12-month low of $106.02 and a 12-month high of $152.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.58.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.701 dividend. This is an increase from Kerry Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Kerry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.52%.

About Kerry Group

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.