FY2021 EPS Estimates for Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Rentokil Initial in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Winckler now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.24.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Rentokil Initial stock opened at $34.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.24 and its 200 day moving average is $35.24. Rentokil Initial has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $37.86.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.356 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.13%.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

