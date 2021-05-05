FY2022 EPS Estimates for Capital Power Co. Cut by National Bank Financial (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Capital Power in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.98 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.01. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.27). The firm had revenue of C$516.00 million during the quarter.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CPX. CSFB raised Capital Power from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Capital Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.18.

Shares of CPX stock opened at C$39.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$37.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$35.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.86. Capital Power has a 12-month low of C$23.72 and a 12-month high of C$39.99.

In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.25, for a total value of C$155,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,226 shares in the company, valued at C$3,180,466.50.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

