FY2022 EPS Estimates for Starbucks Co. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Starbucks in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the coffee company will earn $3.57 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.49.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SBUX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Argus increased their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.80.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $114.11 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.53. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $118.98. The company has a market cap of $134.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.19, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,416,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,184,183,000 after purchasing an additional 259,981 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,309,000 after purchasing an additional 881,073 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,750,720 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,257,092,000 after purchasing an additional 230,070 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $1,244,400,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 10,441,081 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,116,987,000 after purchasing an additional 58,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

