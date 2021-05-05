FY2022 EPS Estimates for Zynga Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Zynga in a report released on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.33.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.32 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. Zynga’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.14.

Shares of Zynga stock opened at $10.19 on Monday. Zynga has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -339.67, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.90.

In other news, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 12,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $138,633.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 288,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 15,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $186,924.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,831 shares in the company, valued at $369,972. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,230,493 shares of company stock valued at $13,753,339 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 4th quarter worth about $534,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Zynga during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zynga by 26,666.7% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zynga in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

