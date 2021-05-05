FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Eldorado Gold Co. Issued By Cormark (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report issued on Monday, May 3rd. Cormark analyst R. Gray forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $1.09 per share for the year.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EGO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.86.

Shares of NYSE:EGO opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $14.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 3.76%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Eldorado Gold by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 41,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter worth $21,245,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 149.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

