FY2025 EPS Estimates for Profound Medical Corp. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:PROF)

Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Profound Medical in a report released on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.87 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.88. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.11). Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 33.69% and a negative net margin of 275.12%. The business had revenue of $2.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PROF. Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Profound Medical in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Profound Medical from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Profound Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Profound Medical from $20.25 to $28.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Profound Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

Shares of Profound Medical stock opened at $18.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $372.63 million, a PE ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 1.45. Profound Medical has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PROF. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Profound Medical by 1,725.4% in the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 839,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,262,000 after purchasing an additional 793,700 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 2,910.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 301,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after purchasing an additional 291,000 shares during the last quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC grew its stake in Profound Medical by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC now owns 341,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,029,000 after buying an additional 144,843 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its stake in Profound Medical by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 182,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after buying an additional 64,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Profound Medical by 231.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 28,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

