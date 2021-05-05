G.Research Comments on Arcosa, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ACA)

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) – Stock analysts at G.Research lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Arcosa in a report issued on Monday, May 3rd. G.Research analyst J. Bergner now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.00. G.Research has a “Buy” rating on the stock. G.Research also issued estimates for Arcosa’s FY2024 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 6.77%.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ACA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcosa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Arcosa from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Gabelli raised shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Arcosa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

ACA stock opened at $64.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Arcosa has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $68.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the first quarter valued at about $4,006,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arcosa by 3.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcosa by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arcosa by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.51%.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

