Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gaia, Inc. provides digital video subscription service. Its video content is available through online digital streaming on virtually any Internet-connected device on a commercial-free basis. The Company’s subscribers access to a library of films, personal growth-related content, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes and fitness. It created a fitness and yoga-focused version of its video service. Gaia, Inc., formerly known as Gaiam Inc., is based in Louisville, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Gaia from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gaia in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $10.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $210.63 million, a PE ratio of -73.13, a PEG ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.76. Gaia has a 52 week low of $7.29 and a 52 week high of $15.06.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Gaia had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%.

In other Gaia news, Director David Maisel bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $109,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,900 shares in the company, valued at $590,744. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Gaia in the first quarter valued at approximately $973,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Gaia by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 312,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 9,992 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Gaia by 426.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 32,568 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Gaia during the fourth quarter worth $1,160,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Gaia by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 541,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after acquiring an additional 105,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

