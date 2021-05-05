Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.51

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.51 and traded as high as $4.43. Galectin Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.78, with a volume of 1,667,656 shares changing hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Galectin Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get Galectin Therapeutics alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.51. The company has a market cap of $229.77 million, a P/E ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 2.04.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. On average, research analysts forecast that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 27,500 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $109,175.00. Company insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GALT. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 39,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 378.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 82,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GALT)

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is (GR-MD-02) belapectin galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.