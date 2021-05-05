Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.38

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.38 and traded as high as $3.42. Galmed Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.27, with a volume of 109,828 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GLMD shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.30.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.12). Equities analysts anticipate that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 238.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 81,558 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 19,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,525,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.53% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLMD)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST Phase III pivotal study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

