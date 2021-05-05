GAPS One Day Trading Volume Hits $252.00 (GAP)

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded 91.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. GAPS has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and $252.00 worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GAPS has traded 88.9% lower against the dollar. One GAPS coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000321 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,581.76 or 1.00239275 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00041890 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00010295 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.74 or 0.00214134 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000914 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GAPS Profile

GAPS (GAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. The official website for GAPS is gapschain.io/main. The official message board for GAPS is medium.com/@gapschain. GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “GAPS PLATFORM gathers information from the community users through a debate-like process that should be about something that can be predicted and have an answer to it. Such as voting, weather, sports and etc. To those who answered logically and correctly and as well as for the questioner who asked a logical question will get a certain amount of compensation in GAP tokens. “

