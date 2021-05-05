Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $144.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.91% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Garmin reported strong first-quarter results wherein both earnings and revenues grew year over year. Strong performance of fitness, outdoor, auto and marine segments drove the top-line growth. Growing demand for advanced wearables, adventure watches and cycling products remained a positive. Solid adoption of Chartplotters and Panoptix Live Scope sonars contributed well. Also, strengthening momentum across specialty categories and new OEM programs was another positive. Garmin’s strong focus on continued innovation, diversification and market expansion to explore growth opportunities in all its segments remains a tailwind. However, weak personal navigation device market remains a headwind. Further sluggishness in the aviation segment owing to weak performing ADS-B product line is an overhang. The stock has underperformed its industry over a year”

GRMN has been the subject of several other reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Garmin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.57.

GRMN stock opened at $137.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin has a twelve month low of $76.02 and a twelve month high of $142.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.39.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Garmin will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total value of $148,427.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $282,838.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,181,902 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,121,000 after buying an additional 54,258 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin in the third quarter worth $1,067,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin in the third quarter worth $186,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Garmin by 13.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the third quarter worth $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

