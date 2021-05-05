Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.69 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,168 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Microsoft by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,369,178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865,366 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5,330.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,357,196 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258,551 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,413,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,838,092 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,633,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $247.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $247.82 and a 200 day moving average of $229.20. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $175.68 and a one year high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.15.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

