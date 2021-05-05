GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:GCP traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.38. GCP Applied Technologies has a 1-year low of $15.98 and a 1-year high of $27.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.67.

Get GCP Applied Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GCP shares. TheStreet cut GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Applied Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Applied Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.