GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €36.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on G1A. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Independent Research set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €31.66 ($37.24).

G1A stock opened at €35.36 ($41.60) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion and a PE ratio of 65.97. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €19.55 ($23.00) and a twelve month high of €37.34 ($43.93). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €35.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €30.90.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

