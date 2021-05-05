Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Stock Price Up 13.5%

Shares of Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) rose 13.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.59. Approximately 1,841,507 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 140% from the average daily volume of 766,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

Separately, ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$0.35 price objective (up previously from C$0.30) on shares of Gear Energy in a report on Monday, January 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.61. The stock has a market cap of C$184.27 million and a PE ratio of -2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.51 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.33.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$19.64 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Gear Energy Ltd. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Gear Energy (TSE:GXE)

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

