Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) PT Raised to $140.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.48% from the stock’s current price.

GPC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.14.

Shares of GPC opened at $130.26 on Monday. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $67.12 and a 52-week high of $130.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.12. The firm has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of -97.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,457,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,771,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $177,878,000 after purchasing an additional 195,329 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 614,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,668,000 after purchasing an additional 183,224 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 310,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,185,000 after purchasing an additional 145,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at $13,425,000. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

