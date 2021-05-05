Geospace Technologies (GEOS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.46 million for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 20.08%.

Shares of Geospace Technologies stock opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.56 million, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 2.14. Geospace Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.02 and a 12 month high of $12.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.38.

About Geospace Technologies

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

