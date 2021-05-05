Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Shares Up 6.6%

Shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.45 and last traded at $6.42. 367,891 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 13,254,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.02.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GGB. HSBC lowered shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.06.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.0239 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Gerdau’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GGB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Gerdau by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,866,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722,374 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Gerdau by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,311,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,724,000 after purchasing an additional 411,461 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Gerdau by 5,187.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 417,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 409,942 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Gerdau by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 741,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 243,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Gerdau in the 4th quarter worth about $797,000. 3.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

