Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SEB Equity Research raised shares of Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Getinge in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Getinge from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, DNB Markets raised Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get Getinge alerts:

OTCMKTS GNGBY remained flat at $$33.84 on Friday. 35 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,770. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 0.83. Getinge has a 52 week low of $17.15 and a 52 week high of $33.89.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.5226 per share. This represents a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st.

About Getinge

Getinge AB provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, sterilization departments, and life science companies and institutions. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, and logistic automation solutions; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, vascular and cardiothoracic surgery solutions, anesthesia machines, beating heart surgery solutions, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, and indicators, as well as washer-disinfectors, consumables, and IT-solutions.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Getinge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getinge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.