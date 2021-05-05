Gibson Energy Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, July 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of TSE:GEI traded down C$0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$23.25. The company had a trading volume of 324,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,681. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of C$17.60 and a twelve month high of C$25.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.41 billion and a PE ratio of 33.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$21.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$1.32 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Gibson Energy to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$23.71.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

