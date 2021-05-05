Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Hits New 1-Year High at $43.96

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$43.96 and last traded at C$43.75, with a volume of 82101 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$42.66.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Gildan Activewear to C$47.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Gildan Activewear to C$43.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$45.05.

The stock has a market cap of C$8.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$40.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$35.72.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$899.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$784.21 million. On average, analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.0899999234508 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile (TSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

