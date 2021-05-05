Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Director Sells $1,309,608.74 in Stock

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $65.64 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $80.92. The stock has a market cap of $82.64 billion, a PE ratio of 67.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.25%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 333.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.21.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

