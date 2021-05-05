Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gladstone Capital had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a positive return on equity of 10.83%.

NASDAQ:GLAD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.94. 135,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,892. The company has a market capitalization of $355.44 million, a P/E ratio of -182.00 and a beta of 1.49. Gladstone Capital has a 12 month low of $5.79 and a 12 month high of $11.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is 96.30%.

GLAD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

