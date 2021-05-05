Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Short Interest Up 29.1% in April

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 552,000 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the March 31st total of 427,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

NASDAQ GOOD opened at $20.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.65 million, a P/E ratio of -77.55 and a beta of 0.99. Gladstone Commercial has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 5.98.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.53 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 5.05%. As a group, analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.1252 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is currently 94.94%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOD. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Aegis initiated coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gladstone Commercial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOD. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 159.7% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

