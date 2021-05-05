Gladstone Land (LAND) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect Gladstone Land to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.29). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 4.83%. On average, analysts expect Gladstone Land to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LAND opened at $20.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $567.16 million, a P/E ratio of -171.65 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Gladstone Land has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $21.78.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

LAND has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Gladstone Land from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gladstone Land currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.58.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

