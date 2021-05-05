Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) posted its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Glatfelter had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 3.66%.

Glatfelter stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.28. 250,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,781. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $679.23 million, a PE ratio of -20.65 and a beta of 1.49. Glatfelter has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $19.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Glatfelter’s payout ratio is 72.00%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Glatfelter from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operated through two segments, Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials. The company's Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate, consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, homecare, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

