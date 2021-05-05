GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,538.47 ($20.10).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GSK. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,360 ($17.77) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

LON GSK opened at GBX 1,332.20 ($17.41) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,312.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,336.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £67.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.68. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,748.55 ($22.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.70%.

In related news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 32,346 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,211 ($15.82), for a total value of £391,710.06 ($511,771.70). Also, insider Urs Rohner bought 629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) per share, for a total transaction of £8,428.60 ($11,012.02). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 648 shares of company stock worth $867,199.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

