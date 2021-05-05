Glencore (LON:GLEN) Given “Buy” Rating at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Glencore (LON:GLEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GLEN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Glencore from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Glencore from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 345 ($4.51) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Glencore from GBX 274 ($3.58) to GBX 307 ($4.01) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Glencore has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 300.22 ($3.92).

Shares of LON GLEN opened at GBX 306.05 ($4.00) on Wednesday. Glencore has a twelve month low of GBX 130.32 ($1.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 329.26 ($4.30). The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.47. The company has a market capitalization of £40.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 290.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 251.15.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

