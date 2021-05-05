Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Glencore Plc operates as a diversified natural resource company. It operates in three groups: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in mining, smelting, refining, and warehousing copper, nickel, zinc/lead, alloys, alumina/aluminum and iron ore. The Energy Products segment includes controlled and non-controlled coal mining and oil production operations and investments in strategic handling, storage and freight equipment and facilities. The Agricultural Products segment focuses on grains, oils/oilseeds, cotton and sugar. The Company’s operations consist of mining and metallurgical sites, offshore oil production assets, farms and agricultural facilities. It is a producer and marketer of commodities, such as mobile phones, bicycles, cutlery, plastics and electricity. Glencore Plc, formerly known as Glencore Xstrata PLC, is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland. “

Get Glencore alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Glencore from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Shares of GLNCY opened at $8.26 on Tuesday. Glencore has a 52-week low of $3.13 and a 52-week high of $8.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $55.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.82.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Glencore (GLNCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.