Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 2,543 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 28,793 shares.The stock last traded at $10.26 and had previously closed at $11.09.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.81.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in Global Blue Group in the 4th quarter worth about $594,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Global Blue Group in the 4th quarter worth about $17,873,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Blue Group by 503.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 15,937 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Global Blue Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,270,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Global Blue Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Global Blue Group Company Profile (NYSE:GB)

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country.

