Global Net Lease (GNL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Global Net Lease to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.58). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 1.97%. On average, analysts expect Global Net Lease to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Shares of NYSE GNL opened at $19.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 128.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Global Net Lease has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $19.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.64 and its 200-day moving average is $17.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.49%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GNL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Global Net Lease has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.88.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.