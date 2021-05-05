Global Partners (GLP) to Release Earnings on Friday

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect Global Partners to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.24. Global Partners had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. On average, analysts expect Global Partners to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Global Partners stock opened at $26.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Global Partners has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $26.10. The stock has a market cap of $885.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.83%. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Global Partners’s payout ratio is currently 209.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

