Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target Increased to $81.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its target price boosted by analysts at BTIG Research from $72.00 to $81.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.62% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

GMED has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Globus Medical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Globus Medical from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Globus Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.94.

Shares of GMED traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.57. 24,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,434. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 78.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. Globus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $42.85 and a fifty-two week high of $73.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.45.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $227.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.89 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David M. Demski sold 144,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $10,314,804.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 121,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $8,680,931.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,031.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Globus Medical by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 43,706 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Globus Medical by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in Globus Medical by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 11,270 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

