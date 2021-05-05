Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.890-1.890 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $925 million-$925 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $881.64 million.Globus Medical also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.83-1.89 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.94.

GMED opened at $69.64 on Wednesday. Globus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $42.85 and a fifty-two week high of $73.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.70, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.45.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $227.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David M. Demski sold 144,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $10,314,804.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 121,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $8,680,931.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,031.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

