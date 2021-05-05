GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.75 billion-$3.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.70 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.76.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.24. The company had a trading volume of 622,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,488. GoDaddy has a 12 month low of $66.50 and a 12 month high of $93.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.53, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.73.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $873.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.17 million. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GoDaddy will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GoDaddy news, insider Nima Kelly sold 3,446 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $318,755.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,746 shares in the company, valued at $5,619,005. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,500 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total value of $128,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,462 shares in the company, valued at $554,633.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,569 shares of company stock worth $8,182,922. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

