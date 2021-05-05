goeasy Ltd. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.21 Per Share (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) – Stock analysts at Raymond James raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of goeasy in a report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.19. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.52 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GSY. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on goeasy from C$122.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of goeasy in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Cormark raised their price objective on goeasy from C$140.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on goeasy from C$143.00 to C$166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$162.00.

TSE GSY opened at C$147.28 on Wednesday. goeasy has a 1-year low of C$38.83 and a 1-year high of C$151.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$133.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$105.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.64, a current ratio of 12.48 and a quick ratio of 12.35.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.96 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$173.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$170.33 million.

In other news, Director Sean Morrison sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.34, for a total transaction of C$63,167.50. Also, Director David Ingram sold 13,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.35, for a total value of C$1,835,093.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 192,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$25,346,516.74. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,867 shares of company stock worth $3,988,371.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is 20.54%.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

