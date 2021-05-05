Gold Poker (GPKR) Market Cap Hits $30,695.33

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded up 29.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. Gold Poker has a market capitalization of $30,695.33 and $284.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gold Poker coin can currently be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gold Poker has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.85 or 0.00069498 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.38 or 0.00270803 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004260 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $659.99 or 0.01180609 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00033896 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $418.68 or 0.00748959 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,561.64 or 0.99390984 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Gold Poker Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official website is gold-poker.com. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Buying and Selling Gold Poker

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Poker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gold Poker using one of the exchanges listed above.

