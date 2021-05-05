Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Short Interest Down 20.9% in April

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the March 31st total of 2,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 842,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 1st quarter worth $161,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 65,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 10,394 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 4th quarter worth $168,000. 12.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

Separately, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

GOGL stock opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.83. Golden Ocean Group has a one year low of $2.69 and a one year high of $9.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.56 and its 200 day moving average is $5.53.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Golden Ocean Group had a negative net margin of 17.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $168.71 million during the quarter.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.