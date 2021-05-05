Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is a specialty finance company. The Company invests primarily in telecommunication services, electronic equipment, instruments and components and real estate management and development industries. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

GSBD stock opened at $19.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $20.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.46.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $78.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.23 million. Research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann B. Lane purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $191,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,890 shares in the company, valued at $323,443.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 72.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 13,240 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter worth about $1,528,000. White Pine Investment CO acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter worth about $636,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. 13.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

