Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Short Interest Down 21.5% in April

Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 217,600 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the March 31st total of 277,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,088.0 days.

GMGSF opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.12 and a 200-day moving average of $13.79. Goodman Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $14.92.

Get Goodman Group alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Goodman Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

About Goodman Group

Goodman Group is an integrated property group with operations throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, North America and Brazil. Goodman Group, comprised of the stapled entities Goodman Limited, Goodman Industrial Trust and Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited, is the largest industrial property group listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and one of the largest listed specialist investment managers of industrial property and business space globally.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Goodman Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodman Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.