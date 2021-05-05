Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Short Interest Update

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,900 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the March 31st total of 112,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch sold 14,000 shares of Graham stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $223,440.00. 4.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 197.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Graham in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 8,685 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 20,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GHM traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $13.67. The stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,359. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.55 million, a PE ratio of 91.80 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.39 and a 200 day moving average of $15.03. Graham has a twelve month low of $10.36 and a twelve month high of $17.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

