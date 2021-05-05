Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.72% and a negative net margin of 233.60%.

Shares of GTE traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.74. 11,398,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,638,566. Gran Tierra Energy has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.27. The firm has a market cap of $273.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GTE. Scotiabank upgraded Gran Tierra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Gran Tierra Energy from $0.70 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC upgraded Gran Tierra Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Gran Tierra Energy from $0.60 to $1.15 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Gran Tierra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.96.

In related news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 179,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total value of $118,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,452,809 shares in the company, valued at $26,698,853.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,185,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,915,459. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

