Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) Short Interest Up 23.0% in April

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 322,700 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the March 31st total of 262,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 669,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of ETCG traded up $10.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.56. 2,266,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,666. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.43. Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $57.74.

