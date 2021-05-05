Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Panther Silver Limited is engaged in the production of silver in Mexico. The Company has operations in Guanajuato Mine Complex and Guanajuato silver-gold mines. Great Panther Silver Limited is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Great Panther Mining in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Great Panther Mining from $1.50 to $1.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Great Panther Mining from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Panther Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.63.

NYSEAMERICAN GPL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 762,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,193,009. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. Great Panther Mining has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.06 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.75.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $68.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.40 million. Great Panther Mining had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a positive return on equity of 33.61%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Great Panther Mining will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Panther Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Great Panther Mining during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Great Panther Mining in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Great Panther Mining by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,409,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 484,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,184,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

