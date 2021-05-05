Gresham House plc (LON:GHE) Declares Dividend of GBX 6

Gresham House plc (LON:GHE) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Gresham House’s previous dividend of $4.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Gresham House stock opened at GBX 835 ($10.91) on Wednesday. Gresham House has a 1 year low of GBX 573 ($7.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 850 ($11.11). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 809.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 791.68. The company has a market capitalization of £274.23 million and a P/E ratio of 466.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 959 ($12.53) price target on shares of Gresham House in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

About Gresham House

Gresham House plc is a publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to individual investors, financial advisers, institutional investors, charities and endowments, family offices, and business owners. The firm invests in the public equity of European markets and United Kingdom. The firm invests in opportunities in private equity markets.

