Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.88.

Several research firms have commented on GRPN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Groupon from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Groupon from $29.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Groupon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Groupon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Groupon in the fourth quarter worth about $1,539,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Groupon during the third quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Groupon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in Groupon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,658,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Groupon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GRPN traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.80. The company had a trading volume of 44,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,080. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.54. Groupon has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $64.69.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The coupon company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.20. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $343.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Groupon will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

Groupon, Inc operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

