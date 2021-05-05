GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Has $399,000 Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 878.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PKG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Argus boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.20.

PKG stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.95. 2,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,924. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.16. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $86.93 and a 52-week high of $151.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

