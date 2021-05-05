GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Purchases Shares of 3,148 A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $121,430.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,642 shares in the company, valued at $471,052.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark A. Petrarca sold 33,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total transaction of $2,355,070.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,999 shares in the company, valued at $7,471,869.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,416 shares of company stock worth $9,485,414. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOS traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.70. 3,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,219,450. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $38.51 and a one year high of $71.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.75 and a 200 day moving average of $59.68.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 46.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AOS shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

